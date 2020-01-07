Previous
20200106_163303 by ishanmg
8 / 365

20200106_163303

Not all that clear here, but the sky is smoggy Down Under. The fires are really raging, and we're getting the smoke even so far downwind. Taken on the 6th of January.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Ishan

@ishanmg
