Previous
Next
00100trPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20200216105006483_COVER-1 by ishanmg
30 / 365

00100trPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20200216105006483_COVER-1

Standing in front of the Wailing Wall wearing Tefillin. Photo was not taken by me, but I feel it counts. Last day in Israel :(
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Ishan

@ishanmg
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise