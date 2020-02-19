Previous
20200219_125937 by ishanmg
31 / 365

20200219_125937

Back home - some flowers on the sidewalk. I miss Israel, but there is still beauty everywhere.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Ishan

@ishanmg
