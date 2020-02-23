Previous
20200223_162519 by ishanmg
32 / 365

20200223_162519

In the Dandenongs Rainforest with family for my dad's (and grandma and cousin's) birthday. Saw this beautiful old tree and had to snap a picture.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Ishan

@ishanmg
