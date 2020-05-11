Previous
Next
Demotivating birbs by ishi
Photo 1520

Demotivating birbs

Couldn't concentrate as birds were flying around the bird house all day. And my workplace is right next to this window.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Ish

ace
@ishi
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise