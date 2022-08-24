Sign up
5 / 365
Rip & Max
Rip 'n Max are somewhat unlikely friends with over 13 years of age difference. But they have a lot of fun together as well as taking a nice photo.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Eye Spy
@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
5
photos
6
followers
38
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
4
365
Tags
chihuahua
,
french
,
bulldog
