7 / 365
89 Days
Max is a really smart little guy with a great personality. For not having papers, he's potty-trained faster than any of my previous AKC dogs. His current weight is 4.4 pounds.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
1
1
Eye Spy
@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
7
photos
10
followers
47
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
chihuahua
Corinne
ace
Adorable !
August 26th, 2022
