Previous
Next
89 Days by ispy
7 / 365

89 Days

Max is a really smart little guy with a great personality. For not having papers, he's potty-trained faster than any of my previous AKC dogs. His current weight is 4.4 pounds.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Eye Spy

@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Adorable !
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise