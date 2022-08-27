Previous
Bite Bite Bite by ispy
8 / 365

Bite Bite Bite

With two teething puppies in the house, I get bit about 250 times per day.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Eye Spy

@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
