8 / 365
Bite Bite Bite
With two teething puppies in the house, I get bit about 250 times per day.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
0
0
Eye Spy
@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
8
photos
10
followers
53
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
chihuahua
