9 / 365
Geriatric Chewer
This is 'The Rip in the Space-Time Continuum' aka Rip. He's a French Bulldog who's fast approaching his 14th birthday.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Eye Spy
@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
8th January 2005 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
french
,
bulldog
