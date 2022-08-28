Previous
Geriatric Chewer by ispy
9 / 365

Geriatric Chewer

This is 'The Rip in the Space-Time Continuum' aka Rip. He's a French Bulldog who's fast approaching his 14th birthday.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Eye Spy

@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
