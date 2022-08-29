Previous
Pruebalo by ispy
10 / 365

Pruebalo

Min was born July 10. She currently weighs 2.0 pounds and is on track to be about 6 pounds as an adult.
Eye Spy

@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
