40oz. to Freedom by ispy
16 / 365

40oz. to Freedom

Min has reached 8 weeks of age and 40 ounces. A Chihuahua growth chart estimates her adult weight at 6+ pounds.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Eye Spy

@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
Photo Details

