Previous
Next
Loosie by ispy
17 / 365

Loosie

In the spirit of 'A Boy Named Sue', here was have a tom named Loosie. When I found him, he was very young. I was pretty sure he was female and named him Lucy. As time passed, he grew balls and the spelling of his name changed thusly.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Eye Spy

@ispy
I'm a guy in the southern Midwest of the United States inspired to take photos because of a new pair of Chihuahua puppies.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

J. Voorberg
lol..Johnny would have liked that..
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise