Previous
Light stroll by itsiain
21 / 365

Light stroll

It was getting dark and I was late for yje train. Taking a shortcut through an alley came across this couple strolling. Only has a second to guess at settings ... so quite pleased it worked at all
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Iain

@itsiain
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact