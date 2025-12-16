Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
Icy birds
This was the least promising day for a good photo- misty and icy cold - then I chanced on this frozen pond and such a perfect group of birds.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Iain
@itsiain
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful! Love the birds with reflections and one looking on.
December 17th, 2025
