Previous
Icy birds by itsiain
31 / 365

Icy birds

This was the least promising day for a good photo- misty and icy cold - then I chanced on this frozen pond and such a perfect group of birds.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Iain

@itsiain
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful! Love the birds with reflections and one looking on.
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact