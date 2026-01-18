Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
Puddle people
Ah if only there had been a bit more light and I had better timing - still try again tomorrow.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
1
1
Iain
@itsiain
64
photos
9
followers
4
following
17% complete
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q (Typ 116)
Taken
18th January 2026 2:59pm
Shutterbug
ace
Nice candid and use of the puddle.
January 18th, 2026
