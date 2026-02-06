Previous
Pigeon House Party
81 / 365

Pigeon House Party

All the birds suddenly decided to relocate to a new perch on the perspex roof - for a split second the sky was full of birds
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Iain

@itsiain
