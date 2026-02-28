Sign up
96 / 365
96 / 365
Loch Sunset
On the walk in, there were a group of teenagers playing some mobile phone version of name that tune - looks peaceful but sound carries a long way over water :-)
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
28th February 2026 5:23pm
