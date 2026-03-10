Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Modern Romance
I think this tells a story - the lady on the left looks a bit annoyed that I had taken this pic - meanwhile the couple centre stage had repeat attempts at the best pic on a tripod mounted smartphone....
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Views
1
365
LEICA Q (Typ 116)
2nd March 2026 4:39pm
