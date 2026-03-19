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Loch Lomond sunset - from The Dumpling
The Dumpling is a tiny hill near the village of Gartocharn. Short but steep it has the most beautiful view of Loch Lomond
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Iain
@itsiain
105
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365
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ILCE-7M2
Taken
19th March 2026 5:36pm
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