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Loch Lomond sunset - from The Dumpling by itsiain
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Loch Lomond sunset - from The Dumpling

The Dumpling is a tiny hill near the village of Gartocharn. Short but steep it has the most beautiful view of Loch Lomond
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Iain

@itsiain
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