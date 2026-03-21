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Through the wood by itsiain
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Through the wood

Morning dog walk with Toby off lead- he likes an adventure and isn't the most patient while the human thinks about today's pic :-)
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Iain

@itsiain
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