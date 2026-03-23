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Empire by itsiain
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Empire

This side street seems to appear in several Glasgow photo days - that neon sign is photogenic perhaps
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Iain

@itsiain
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha the neon sign is the only thing, apart from a bit of garbage rolling about - great street scene
March 23rd, 2026  
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