Michelham Priory: 6th May 2022

Michelham Priory is the site of a former Augustine Priory in Upper Dicker, East Sussex, England, United Kingdom. It was founded in 1229 and disestablished in 1537, when Henry VIII broke from Rome and destroyed most abbeys and monasteries. The surviving buildings are owned and administered by the Sussex Archaeological Society and are Grade I and Grade II listed.