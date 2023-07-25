Sign up
Photo 1206
Brown moth
Just now on our front door. It was there when we went out, still there when we returned.
Apologies I haven't been on here in a long time. I'm on Facebook now. But I'll try to post at least weekly. Kind regards.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
0
0
Ivan
@ivan
Tina and I live in the South of England, UK. I completed 365/365 on 21st March 2014. I make AVs of our holiday photos...
1206
photos
35
followers
0
following
330% complete
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-r
Taken
25th July 2023 2:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
moth
