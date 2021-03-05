Previous
New generation by ivanc
New generation

New generation of photographers appeared. My 10-years old granddaughter was fascinated by the long-focus (70 to 300 mm) lenses.
Ivan Cibulka

Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
