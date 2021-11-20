Previous
Next
Nature prepares to sleep by ivanc
221 / 365

Nature prepares to sleep

Harvest is over, no leaves on trees.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise