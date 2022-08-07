Previous
Aerial view of the Krivoklat castle by ivanc
Aerial view of the Krivoklat castle

The birthday present given to me by the family was the voucher for a short flight by the small two-seats airplane.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
