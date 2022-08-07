Sign up
227 / 365
Aerial view of the Krivoklat castle
The birthday present given to me by the family was the voucher for a short flight by the small two-seats airplane.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Ivan Cibulka
@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever).
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Tags
flight
,
castles
