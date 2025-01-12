Previous
Welcome New Year by ivanc
Welcome New Year

"Kadomatsu" (bamboo and pine) is the Japanese style welcome New Year.

All the best for the year 2025 to everyone!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
