3 / 365
Day 3 - Walk 1 mile a day - Mosaic
Spotted on a gravel area on an embankment. It probably looked lovely when it was first made. Now, it is past it's best and has seen it's share of inclement weather, exposed as it is.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Vivi
ace
@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
9
Walk 1 mile
ANE-LX1
2nd October 2022 6:03pm
walk
october
scotland
mosaic
weightloss
fife
