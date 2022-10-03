Previous
Day 3 - Walk 1 mile a day - Mosaic by ivivian
3 / 365

Day 3 - Walk 1 mile a day - Mosaic

Spotted on a gravel area on an embankment. It probably looked lovely when it was first made. Now, it is past it's best and has seen it's share of inclement weather, exposed as it is.
3rd October 2022

Vivi

ace
@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
