Day 6 - Walk 1 mile a day - Church Hydrangea Close up by ivivian
Day 6 - Walk 1 mile a day - Church Hydrangea Close up

I love Hydrangea's so took a close up of yesterday's walk photo. I wish I'd seen that hair/strand/web thing across it. Bit disappointed with that :(
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Vivi

Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
