Day 8 - Walk 1 mile a day - Tree berries by ivivian
8 / 365

Day 8 - Walk 1 mile a day - Tree berries

Masses of big berries on these trees along the High Street (and squashed all over the pavement below them where people have walked over them). What kind of tree/berries are they though? I have no idea. Sooo many of them though!
8th October 2022

Vivi

ace
@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
2% complete

