Previous
Next
Day 9 - Walk 1 mile a day - SMILE by ivivian
9 / 365

Day 9 - Walk 1 mile a day - SMILE

Turn that frown upside down. Painted pebble on a wall.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Vivi

ace
@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise