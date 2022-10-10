Sign up
10 / 365
Day 10 - Walk 1 mile a day - Living Flame Streetlight
I'm not sure what kind of bulb is in this streetlight that someone has on their fence but it flickrs and dances like a living flame.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Vivi
ace
@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Album
Walk 1 mile
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
3rd October 2022 2:40pm
Tags
walk
,
streetlight
,
october
,
scotland
,
weightloss
,
fife
