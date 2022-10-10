Previous
Day 10 - Walk 1 mile a day - Living Flame Streetlight by ivivian
10 / 365

Day 10 - Walk 1 mile a day - Living Flame Streetlight

I'm not sure what kind of bulb is in this streetlight that someone has on their fence but it flickrs and dances like a living flame.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Vivi

ace
@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
3% complete

