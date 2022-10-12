Previous
Day 12 - Walk 1 mile a day - End of the road by ivivian
12 / 365

Day 12 - Walk 1 mile a day - End of the road

On my 1 mile walk the end of this road is exactly half way so at that point I just turn around and double back
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Vivi

@ivivian
Recently lost 70 lbs (5st) and with another 70lbs to go until I reach my weightless goal I'm trying to walk a mile every day...
