Prague castle. by ivophoto
100 / 365

Prague castle.

100th photo in my 365 project 😉 This picture has been taken a thousand times, it is one of the most frequently photographed pictures in Prague, but I think it will never be ordinary.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Ivo

@ivophoto
I live in Czech Republic, my hobby is photography and travelling. Unfortunately currently time isn't favourable to travel and photograph new places and locations. I...
27% complete

