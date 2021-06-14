Sign up
Witness of old times.
The Malá Strana Bridge Towers - end of Charles Bridge on the Malá Strana side.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Ivo
@ivophoto
I live in Czech Republic, my hobby is photography and travelling. Unfortunately currently time isn't favourable to travel and photograph new places and locations. I...
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th June 2021 9:25am
Tags
bridge
stone
history
tower
