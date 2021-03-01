Previous
60/365 by izadarling
Monday, be gentle
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

@izadarling
Katarzyna Morawiec
Mniam, uwielbiam śniadanka na słodko :D
Świetne zdjęcie i kompozycja, cudny talerzyk i też taki chce :D
March 1st, 2021  
