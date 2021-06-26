Previous
The hottest days in Kiev by j3nqa
The hottest days in Kiev

We went to a beach. The sun hid behind clouds, but it was very hot. And in the evening it started to rain
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Yevhen Tymchenko

@j3nqa
