Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
White Stripes
Absolutely adore abstracts and this is my favourite one I've taken so far! Not a plant I would normally think to photograph, but I'm glad I did.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Purple Dove
ace
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
3
photos
1
followers
18
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
23rd May 2020 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
green
,
leaves
,
abstract
,
garden
,
botanic
,
tasmania
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close