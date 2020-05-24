Previous
Burning Red by j_golab
Burning Red

This photo is taken from outside the door to my house! The valley in front of us creates a beautiful canvas for sunset and cloud photos.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
