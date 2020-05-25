Previous
Coastline by j_golab
Coastline

Taken on the coast of Tasmania. The beach used to be a place I wasn't very fond of, but a few years ago I went up to Brisbane for a holiday and now I am in love with all the beaches!
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania
