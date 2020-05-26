Previous
Next
Stone Cottage by j_golab
4 / 365

Stone Cottage

Thank you to everyone that commented to my first few photos, it was a very warm welcome and I am very appreciative and I am excited to be able to comment back on all your photos soon!

Battery Point is a small suburb located in Hobart that has lots of beautiful old buildings and this is one of the buildings I found on my walk through there.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Purple Dove

ace
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise