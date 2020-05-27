Previous
Palette and Highlight by j_golab
5 / 365

Palette and Highlight

Today is just a flat lay of some of my makeup. I have only recently begun teaching myself how to apply eyeshadow with a stronger interest than before. Isolation has been a time of me trying to gain new skills and improve other older skills.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Purple Dove

@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
Photo Details

