7 / 365
Sunset in the Valley
Love how the sunlight filters through the clouds so directly onto the ground below. This photo was a very time sensitive thing as photos I took only a minute later don't give the sunlight as much justice!
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Purple Dove
ace
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
Photo Details
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
24th May 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunlight
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
valley
Lewis Robinson
Great capture of the sun bursting through the clouds.
May 29th, 2020
