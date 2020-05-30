Previous
Yellow Ladybug by j_golab
8 / 365

Yellow Ladybug

Busy enjoying my last day of rest before I begin my new semester of uni tomorrow.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Purple Dove

ace
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this pretty bug,. Wishing you a good start with your studies.
May 31st, 2020  
