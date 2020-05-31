Previous
Next
Glass chicken by j_golab
9 / 365

Glass chicken

I spent my afternoon playing around with the shadows created by the light and the beautiful red that the lighting created through the glass.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Purple Dove

ace
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love it ...
May 31st, 2020  
Babs ace
A lovely way to pass the time. Always good to have a play.
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise