9 / 365
Glass chicken
I spent my afternoon playing around with the shadows created by the light and the beautiful red that the lighting created through the glass.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Purple Dove
ace
@j_golab
Hello! My name is Josephine, I am 19 years old and currently studying my second year at university. I live near Hobart, Tasmania on a...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st May 2020 8:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
glass
,
shadow
,
lights
,
chicken
Peter Dulis
ace
love it ...
May 31st, 2020
Babs
ace
A lovely way to pass the time. Always good to have a play.
May 31st, 2020
