Tranquil by j_golab
14 / 365

Tranquil

I think this picture perfectly represents what I've seen in the parks since Covid-19 began. The park is empty, but it also brings a peaceful feel when walking through it.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Purple Dove

ace
@j_golab
Photo Details

