Previous
Next
Hope by jab
6 / 365

Hope

Aurora sitting next to me really early this morning before I went to bed after hiding from me most of the day after going to the vets.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jan Jan

@jab
Unemployed older lady, lived in for work for over 30 years in various posts. Last post 19 years till they decided I was no longer...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise