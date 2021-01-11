Previous
Our New Maytag Washer by jacathcart
Our New Maytag Washer

A replacement for our 3 year-old GE washer which would have cost nearly as much to repair. This way we have a working machine with a 2 year warranty as opposed to a fixed one with a 90-day warranty.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

James Cathcart

@jacathcart
