130/365⁴ : new normal by jackhoo
Photo 1231

130/365⁴ : new normal

1. wear a facemask when you're in public place
2. avoid crowded place
3. practice social distancing
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Jack Hoo

@jackhoo
