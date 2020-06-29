Previous
181/365⁴ : i missed my normal day, a life without face mask and hand sanitizer when go out from my home, a life with no worry to get infected by this deadly virus when you're in public places. Our life is not normal now, and I hate this. by jackhoo
Photo 1282

29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Jack Hoo

@jackhoo
351% complete

