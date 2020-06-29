Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1282
181/365⁴ : i missed my normal day, a life without face mask and hand sanitizer when go out from my home, a life with no worry to get infected by this deadly virus when you're in public places. Our life is not normal now, and I hate this.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
0
0
Jack Hoo
@jackhoo
1282
photos
4
followers
0
following
351% complete
View this month »
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
MI 9
Taken
29th June 2020 11:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fuckcovid19
